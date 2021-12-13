Kakamega Cop Arrested After Allegedly Receiving Sh40,000 Bribe to Influence Death Probe

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) sleuths have nabbed a police officer for receiving a Sh40,000 bribe.

The cop, Patrick Ogalla, received the kickback in order to influence the outcome of a public inquiry into the death of a 40-year-old man in Kakamega last year.

Ogalla, who was attached to Kakamega DCI, was arrested at a hotel in Kakamega town on Thursday.

He was locked up at Bungoma police station and later released on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

He is set to appear in court on January 10, 2022 to take a plea.

The cop probed the death of Raymond Mulanda who lost his life in the hands of the police.

According to the bereaved family, the cop had asked for the kickback so as to give it to a magistrate who would rule in their favour.

“Please be informed that officers from EACC arrested No. 249863 PC Patrick Ogolla of DCI Kakamega at Kakamega town after demanding and receiving a bribe of Sh40,000,” a police report at Bungoma police station read in part.

“He was placed in cells at Bungoma police station and later released on cash bail of Sh50,000 to appear before the chief magistrate’s court Bungoma on 10/01/2022 for plea taking. No more details are there in the OB as it was a scantily provided and very brief [sic],” continued the report.

The deceased’s remains were discovered at the Kakamega county general hospital mortuary on December 18.

This was a day after he was arrested by police officers in a club for allegedly causing a disturbance.

Cops at Kakamega central police station had booked him as an unidentified person who died after jumping from a moving police on December 17.

An autopsy, however, contradicted the police report indicating that he died of severe head injuries from a blunt instrument.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji directed that a public inquest be conducted to establish the events that took place before the death

In his opinion, the injuries were not consistent with the motion.

