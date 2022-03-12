Kajiado Police Inspector on the Spot for Assaulting Bar Attendant

A Police Inspector in Kajiado is on the spot for assaulting a bar attendant at Rimpa Shopping Centre.

The officer identified as Inspector Kenneth Nyabete Bosire reportedly slapped a bar attendant at a popular drinking den in 2021.

The incident dates back to August last year at Wazito Bush Bar in Kajiado North with the officer charged with assault and causing bodily harm.

Reports indicate that the officer found the bar attendant operating past curfew hours and demanded a bribe before releasing her. When the woman declined the offer, she was slapped and verbally assaulted.

The case elicited public outrage after it was widely shared on social media prompting the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to act. He has since directed the internal affairs to ensure justice is served for the victim.

The DCI has taken over the matter with the officer in the centre charged. He was expected to take a plea yesterday at the Milimani Law Courts but he failed to show up.

His representative claimed the officer was sick and hospitalized thus requesting that the plea be deferred.

The case has been set for the next mention on Monday, March 14, 2022.

