Kajiado: Ksh100 Million Bridge Launched Last Week Collapses After Heavy Rains

The Kajiado County government has been dealt a huge blow after a Ksh100 million bridge launched recently collapsed amid heavy rains being experienced in many parts of the country.

The newly built bridge located in Paai area, Kajiado East, was swept away by floods on Wednesday night.

The pillars of the bridge caved in after heavy rains causing the bridge to break up in the middle.

Area residents, who spoke to members of the press on Thursday morning, said the remaining pillars appear shacky and the whole structure could come tumbling down any time.

“The bridge tumbled down in the middle of the night. Those individuals who were waiting for the rains to subside to go home found the bridge collapsed,” a resident said.

The bridge constructed across River Orkeriai was launched last week by County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.







During the launch, the county chief said the bridge would ease the movement of people through three wards; Matapato North, Mbirikani/Eselenkei and Kenyawa Poka.

The investment, he said, would boost economic and social interactions among residents, who previously got cut off completely, when the River Orkeriai burst its banks.

“This Bridge will transform this area economically. Just a year ago when it rained, trucks full of horticultural produce could get stuck at the river for days unable to cross thus resulting in huge losses for farmers and traders,” said Lenku.

