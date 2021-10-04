Like Father Like Son, Kai Rooney Score Four Goals Against Liverpool

The son of Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney is following in his father’s footsteps with his goalscoring exploits for Manchester United.

Kai Rooney, 11, scored four goals for the Red Devils’ Under-12 team as they took on rivals Liverpool.

His remarkable haul could not prevent his side falling to a 5-4 defeat, but it is the latest sign of his eye-catching potential as he looks to progress through the academy ranks.

Kai penned his first contract with United in December 2020 after turning down interest from a number of clubs.

His dad marked the occasion by posting: “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son.”

Mum Coleen also posed as Kai signed his deal and wrote on social media: “Special night… congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

Rooney senior is United’s record goalscorer, netting 253 goals in 559 appearances after joining the club from boyhood side Everton in 2004.

