CS Kagwe Warns Against Last-minute Rush to Receive Jab Ahead of December 21 Deadline

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has cautioned Kenyans against waiting until the last minute to get the Covid-19 vaccination as the December 21, 2021 deadline gets closer.

Kagwe reiterated that no Kenyan will be forced to take the Covid-19 jab but the unvaccinated will be denied certain services.

Hence, the CS has called on Kenyans to go for the jab earlier especially now that there is mass vaccination ongoing.

“For that reason, we are telling Kenyans, don’t wait for the last moment let’s not do the usual thing of waiting until the last minute for you to start rushing for your vaccine, the best time is now, the best time is the hour that you have to go and get vaccinated,” Kagwe said.

He added, “We have set that deadline very clearly and a long time ago to say that if you want to get on the train if you want to go to a restaurant if you want to go to a government office, if you want to get onto a plane, if you want to leave Kenya, you will have to be vaccinated.”

Last month, the CS revealed that certain services will be denied to Kenyans who will not have been vaccinated by December 21.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to KRA services, Education, Immigration services, hospital and prison visitation NTSA (National Transport Services Authority) and port services among others,” he said.

Among the services that one will be denied access to are registration of land titles, approval of development plans, transfer and licensing of motor vehicles, and registration of business names and companies.

The unvaccinated will also not be able to get other services such as underwriting of insurance policies, customs clearing, and forwarding, and payment of deposits for power connections.

Worse still, they will not be able to get government tenders or even open bank accounts.

The requirement will also extend to the transport industry, a move that could result in an automatic lockdown for the majority of the population.

