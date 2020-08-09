“He Is Over 18, Go Ask Him,” CS Kagwe Tells Journalist After Question On Son Partying Amid Covid-19 Restrictions

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday tactically evaded a question regarding a viral video of his son partying despite government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

In the video, Kahu “Kahu$h” Mutahi, a hip hop artiste, is captured in the company of his friends having a good time in what looks like a party in total disregard of the Covid-19 measures — they didn’t have their masks on and didn’t adhere to social distancing directive.

As the camera person pans, bottles of alcohol can be seen as the group continues singing.

Reports indicate that the undated video was shot at Longonot Place Serviced Apartments.

While giving the daily Covid-19 update from Kisumu, one of the journalists present asked him to comment on the video.

In response, Kagwe said his son is of legal age and therefore not answerable to him.

“On the issue of video footage showing my son at a party, I do not have a son under 18 in my house, meaning they are adults, you can follow them and ask them, ” he said.

CS Kagwe: On the issue about my son..I do not have a son in my house who is less than 18 years old..which means they are adults..you can follow them and ask them. #CoronavirusUpdate ^KM pic.twitter.com/ayi2RxHzLu — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 9, 2020

Kagwe also said that he can not resign over claims of misappropriation of Covid-19 funds at his ministry and the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

“The issue of people asking me to resign is pipe dream. They can continue to dream on,” he added.

KEMSA is accused of having procured N95 (1860) masks at Ksh1,300 against the market price of Ksh700 per mask.

