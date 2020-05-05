One Sausage, Two Beers: CS Kagwe Irked As Kenyans “Abuse” Reopening Of Eateries

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday scolded Kenyans over abuse of the government move to reopen restaurants in the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the Covid-19 daily briefings, the minister observed that some Kenyans had devised ways of drinking excessively in the eateries as bars remain closed.

The CS noted some individuals were abusing the government’s directive to reopen the restaurants and the sell of alcohol in the business premises.

The government had on April 27 allowed the restaurants to sell alcohol to customers but directed that the drinks can only be served to individuals waiting to be served, during the meal, or 30 minutes after the meal has ended.

Kagwe pointed out that some alcohol lovers had seized the opportunity to hope from one restaurant to another taking “one sausage and two beers” until they “quench their thirst”.

Read 29 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Eastleigh As Toll Rises To 535

“People have been going to pubs or to eateries, they order one sausage and two beers then go to another restaurant and have another sausage and two more beers… go to another and ask for an orange — in the name of a dessert — then take two more beers… Surely? What is that? What are you doing?” posed Kagwe as he announced 45 new cases of Covid-19.

The CS said his ministry doesn’t regret reopening the eateries as its intentions were clear, to safeguard jobs of many Kenyans employed in the hotel industry.

Kagwe, however, pointed out that the government will not hesitate to close the eateries down if they continue to pose risk to the general population.

“We will escalate or deescalate measures in accordance with the behaviour that we observe. These interventions were supposed to secure some form of livelihood for some people even and it is true that these measures have been abused….,” added Kagwe.

Read Also: Mt Kenya University Recalls Prof Stanley Waudo As It Seeks Continuity Alternatives During Covid-19 Pandemic

The government ordered reopening of the eateries but under strict measures.

The owners were directed to reapply for operating licences after meeting criteria set by the government. This includes installing contact-free thermometers and ensuring attendants undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests.

The operators were also directed to limit the number of customers to four people for every 10 square metres, and the tables spaced at least 1.5 metres apart.

The joints must also maintain a high level of hygiene at all times.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu