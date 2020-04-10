CS Kagwe: Kenyans Eyeing 5000 Health Jobs To Direct Applications To County Service Boards

Kenyans seeking to join various health departments in the country in the ongoing mass recruitment have been directed to submit their applications to various County Public Service Boards.

Speaking on Friday during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe clarified that the hiring of the 5000 health workers will be done at the County level and not by the Public Service Board as earlier communicated.

The Public Service Commission had last week advertised the jobs in local dailies urging members of the public to apply.

“I am aware that there was an advertisement by the Public Service Board to the effect that people should apply. We have consulted with the Public Service Board and agreed that this hiring of the 5000 health workers had been agreed with the council of governors that this activity will be conducted by the County Public Service Board. That will be corrected. In the meantime, I am asking all those who wish to apply to direct the applications to County Service Boards, ” said Kagwe.

County governments had raised concerns accusing the Public Service Commission of hijacking the recruitment process.

Hired individuals will help with the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

As of Friday, April 9, 189 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country with seven individuals succumbing to the disease. A total of 22 people have recovered from the disease.

In his address on Friday, Kagwe warned Kenyans against handling of cash.

He said many Kenyans were not heeding advice of using mobile money to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

The government had in March encouraged Kenyans to embrace cashless transactions as a measure to combat spread of COVID-19.

Local telecommunication companies and banks waved transaction to encourage customers use electronic payment.

Kagwe acknowledged the problem of disposing of face masks.

He said a guideline will be sent to the counties and urged Kenyans to follow it.

The CS noted that Kenya Power plans to fast track connectivity of three-phase electricity to counties so that equipment such respirators can be used as ventilators in county hospitals.

