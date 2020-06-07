I Have Not Met My Family For Six Months Now Due To Lockdown – Citizen TV Reporter Kadzo Gunga

Citizen TV reporter Kadzo Gunga says that she has not met her family in the last six months, majorly due to the lockdown instituted by the government in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

Responding to a question posed by his colleagues and news anchors Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla, Ms Gunga who hails from Taita Taveta said in a text that she has been unable to travel home for six months.

“Naona ujumbe mmoja kutoka kwa Kadzo Gunga anasema ‘mimi sijaona familia yangu kwa miezi sita mflulizo’ (In a text from Kadzo Gunga she says that ‘I have not seen my family for six consecutive months),” said Lulu.

The curfew and lockdown have been on for three months, and she could have been locked in Nairobi before she managed to pay her family a visit.

Despite her response, Rashid Abdalla was hesitant to believe her, saying that she might have other reasons for not travelling home, since the lockdown has been on for three months.

“Ana mambo yake mwenyewe hayajamkutanisha na wazazi. Angesema miezi mitatu tungemuelewa, lakini sita… (She has her own things that made her not meet the parents. If she said three we could have understood, but six…),” said Rashid.

She is currently a features reporter at the Citizen tv’s Swahili desk.

Many people in the locked counties have been unable to meet their loved ones for three months since the government announced ceasation of movement in several counties to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a research released today by Infotrak, it was found that four out of 10 Kenyans think its better to take their families upcountry to protect them from the Covid-19, rather than staying in the city.

It is estimated that at least one million people have either lost their jobs or are been sent on unpaid leave, with some finding it hard to survive in the city.

