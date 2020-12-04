Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Dies In Hospital

Kabuchai Member of Parliament James Lusweti has passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday morning.

Lusweti’s death was confirmed by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who remembered him as a hardworking and loyal leader.

“It’s with profound shock and sorrow to learn of the passing on of Hon James Lusweti Mukwe, Kabuchai MP. He will be remembered as a hardworking and loyal member of Ford Kenya party who served his people with utmost honesty, commitment and accountability,” reads the statement in part.

Read Also: Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi Threatens To Quit After Crowd Attacked Him (Video)

The MP’s body was taken to lee funeral home although the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

According to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, the death of Lusweti came as a shock.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Kabuchai MP Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe of FORD -K Party. I pray that God will grant his family strength during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the people of the larger Bungoma County.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu