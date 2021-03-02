Kabuchai Campaign Trail Accident Leaves Bungoma Woman Rep, Several Others Injured

An accident that happened during the final day of campaigns for Kabuchai by-elections has left Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga, seven others nursing serious injuries.

According to reports by a local publication, Wambilianga was in the company of other leaders waiting to receive the Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula when a vehicle that was part of their entourage lost control and ran them over.

The accident happened at the home of Ford Kenya aspirant in the Kabuchai by-election, Majimbo Kalasinga.

The vehicle that caused the accident belonged to Chwele MCA Barasa Mukhongo.

“The vehicle belonging to Chwele MCA Barasa Mukhongo lost control and rammed into the crowd. I think the driver wanted to engage a reverse gear but accidentally engaged front gear instead,” a witness is quoted.

The woman rep sustained a broken limb and underwent successful surgery at a hospital in Bungoma.

The Kabuchai by-election is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021. The seat fell vacant following the demise of James Lusweti in December.

The ruling Jubilee party announced that it would not participate in scheduled by-elections hence Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya is battling to retain the seat.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies recently launched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) also named Evans Kakai as their candidate for the by-election.

