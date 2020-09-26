Kabras East MCA Lazaro Luchebelili Involved In Grisly Accident, One Dead

Kabras East MCA Lazaro Luchebelili was involved in an accident yesterday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.

The incident was confirmed by Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who indicated that the accident occurred when the car the MCA was traveling in hit a Boda Boda rider.

The rider has been confirmed dead while the MCA is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Kabras East MCA Lazaro Luchebelili in Kakamega, has sustained injuries after his car hit a bodaboda rider this evening. He's currently under treatment in hospital. I wish him well and a quick recovery. Sadly, the motorcyclist is dead. May u all summon the strength to bear this pic.twitter.com/hqjWtQdElK — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) September 25, 2020

In a different account of events in April this year, Lake View MCA Karanja Mburu died in a road accident near Viewpoint area in Gilgil on the Nakuru – Naivasha Highway.

According to police reports, the legislator lost control of his vehicle thus it veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

Peter Karanja Mburu was a humble, devoted and distinguished politician who selflessly served the people of Lakeview Ward in Nakuru County. pic.twitter.com/1XbUzUICJP — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 19, 2020

Following increased road accidents in the country, Police and relevant authorities called on drivers to be vigilant while driving and ideally observe traffic rules to avoid massive deaths.

Consequently, traffic police intensified inspections and upheld traffic rules such that those who are found violating them face the dire consequences.

