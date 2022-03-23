Kabogo Wants Ruto To Commit To Protecting Mt Kenya Interests As He Threatens To Ditch Kenya Kwanza

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has threatened to ditch Kenya Kwanza if the coalition doesn’t prioritise the interests of his Mount Kenya backyard.

Speaking to members of the press on Tuesday, the Tujibebe party leader said he would withdraw his support for the alliance in two months if its leaders don’t commit, in writing, to protecting the interests of his people.

Kabogo asked Deputy President William Ruto, who is expected to fly the coalition’s presidential flag in the August General Election, to show how the region would benefit from his presidency.

Despite an earlier promise to back Ruto, the former county chief noted that a lot could change in the four months remaining before Kenyans go to the polls.

“At the moment, I am in Kenya Kwanza but on a rider that Ruto must present a written document in two months on how he will handle economic matters of our region and if he fails to do so then I may change my mind,” he said.

“I only have one vote and if I was to vote now, it would go to DP Ruto unless I get a reason not to vote. But if something happens and I have to change my mind and vote for myself as president, I will…In politics, a day is a long time. Things do change. You may find me on the ballot but we are not there yet.”

Kabogo, however, noted that the DP had agreed to come up with an economic strategy spelling out how the vote-rich region would benefit from his leadership. He insisted that the economic blueprint must be in writing.

To protect the Mt Kenya interests, the Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant said, the Kenya Kwanza leadership had agreed to ensure additional money for devolution should be shared according to the population of the counties rather than implementing the one man, one vote, one shilling method which would hurt other counties.

“We can leave the counties as they are so that what they get is the minimum equitable share but any additional money will be shared according to population and we agreed that with the DP. But I told him that I want it in writing,” he said.

Kabogo’s Tujibebe party is among the parties that have joined forces with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance ahead of the next polls.

Others are Amani National Congress (ANC) party led by Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya of Moses Wetangula, Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi, Isaac Rutto’s Chama Cha Mashinani and The Service Party of Mwangi Kiunjuri.

They will face off with the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga.

