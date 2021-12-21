Kabogo Shelves Bid for Presidency, To Contest for Kiambu Governor Seat Instead

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo won’t be vying for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

The founder of Tujibebe Wakenya party and first governor of Kiambu County will instead vie for the gubernatorial seat in the polls scheduled for August 9.

Kabogo made the declaration over the weekend while addressing a political rally in Thika.

He said he was forced to shelve his ambitions for the country’s top seat following extensive consultations.

“I have been listening to the people of Kiambu who want me to contest the governor’s seat,” he said on Sunday.

Read: Former Governor William Kabogo In Ksh4.5 Billion Land Row In Tatu City

“I will obey your wishes despite the fact that I was interested in the presidency.”

The event was attended by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, who are all eyeing the presidency.

Kabogo now joins a list of several other contestants eyeing the seat including former Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho and Thika Town Member of Parliament Patrick Wainaina.

Incumbent James Nyoro, a close associate of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga, has also expressed intentions to defend the seat.

Read Also: William Kabogo Threatens To Sue Telecommunication Companies Over Expired Data

Nyoro served as Waititu’s deputy before he was kicked out of office through a successful impeachment in January 2020.

Waititu said cartels and his political enemies pushed for his removal from office due to his loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto. He intends to contest for the seat on the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...