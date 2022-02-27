Kabogo Puts Jumia on Blast for Delivering False Gadget

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has blasted E-Commerce platform Jumia for delivering a false gadget.

Kabogo claims to have ordered a tablet via Jumia after it was advertised on their platform. However, upon delivery, the gadget was not the same one that was advertised.

The politician now wants the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to investigate the online shopping platform for what he terms as false/misleading representation.

It’s wrong to advertise one thing and supply another. This amounts to false or misleading representations . @CAK_Kenya pic.twitter.com/cXwiuUBCDt — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) February 26, 2022

This is not the first time Jumia has been put on blast over false advertisements. Last year in March, social media users were up in arms over a number of complaints and negative experiences on the platform.

Trending under the hashtag #JumiaExposed, the online shopping platform was called out for supplying counterfeit goods.

One user said he bought a counterfeit iPhone costing about Sh47,000 only for Jumia to reject the return of the order.

They sent me a counterfeit iPhone 8plus which cost me 47k…I returned it to them but they say ati my return reason is invalid😤😤they now indicatedelivered when I have not received the product yet #JumiaExposed pic.twitter.com/UyYkvKrq8t — Kiprono (@Geoffreysaved) March 6, 2021

Social media influencers also complained of unpaid dues and being taken around in circles after asking for their dues.

Other users documented their negative experiences including wrong delivery of items, poor return policies, failure to make refunds and failure to pay employees among others.

Last year, Jumia recorded an operating loss of $51.6 million (Sh5.1 billion) in Q2 2021, a 24.7 percent increase from the Q2 of 2020.

The loss was been attributed to the movement of marketers and shoppers to social media networks to sell and buy their products.

