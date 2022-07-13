Kabete Based Cop Dies In Waiyaki Way Accident

A police officer based at Kabete Police station has lost his life in the grisly Waiyaki Way accident.

Reports indicate that the officer was driving towards Uthiru at night when he crashed into the barrier leading to his car overturning. He was then left trapped before help came through.

Upon being rushed to Kikuyu Mission Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been transferred to Chiromo Mortuary hospital awaiting postmortem.

“Mutwiri was driving his vehicle KBQ 91U Nissan X Trail along Waiyaki way while entering service lane into Kabete Police Station he crashed into the barrier that separates the Main road from the service lane,” the police report reads in part.

In a similar account of events, an auditor at NHIF also lost his life after the car he was driving overturned along Lang’ata road.

The vehicle was badly damaged and by the time he was rescued, he was found unconscious and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Accidents have been on the rise in the last couple of weeks with several people dead and others nursing serious injuries.

Relevant authorities have called on netizens to exercise caution amid this electioneering period where drivers tend to be clumsy.

