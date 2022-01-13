Former MP Kabando wa Kabando to Vie for Nyeri Senate Seat

Kabando Wa Kabando, the former Mukurweini MP, has announced his candidacy for the Nyeri Senatorial seat.

In the August 9 General Elections, Kabando, who is a supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga, is seeking to unseat Ephraim Maina.

On Thursday, the former MP stated that his campaign staff will soon reveal details regarding his senatorial candidacy.

“Upon wide consultations, urgings, online and grassroots surveys and my spirit to so serve, I offer myself to be Senator of the great county of Nyeri,” he tweeted.

He went on: “#KKCampaign will communicate details of this noble venture in 3 weeks. I pledge clean decent issues campaign.”

The former assistant minister was elected for the first time in 2007 and served Mukurweini for two terms.

He was initially elected on the Safina Party ticket then joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA) which sponsored his election in 2013.

In 2017, however, the former SONU chair lost Jubilee party nominations forcing him to run as an independent candidate.

He ditched the ruling party citing massive rigging.

Unfortunately, Kabando lost the seat to newcomer Anthony Gathiaka Kiai who ran on a Jubilee ticket.

He garnered 10,799 votes while Kiai polled 24,535 votes. Nairobi businessman Kinaniri Waroe settled for third place with 6,643 votes.

