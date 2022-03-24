Kabaddi: Kenya Finish Second After Narrow Loss To Hosts Bangladesh

Kenya finished second in this year’s Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament after a narrow 34-31 loss to hosts Bangladesh on Thursday.

Kenya like Bangladesh were unbeaten heading into the final played at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The homeboys were hoping to carry out revenge on the hosts who upset them 34-28 last year, but they only managed to improve the margin of loss.

Read: Kabaddi: Kenya To Face Hosts Bangladesh In The Bangabandhu Cup Final

Kenya was using this year’s tournament to prepare for the World Cup in December 2022 in Dubai, a competition in which they also finished second last year.

Victor Obiero was voted the tournament’s best raider.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...