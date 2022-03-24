Kabaddi: Kenya To Face Hosts Bangladesh In The Bangabandhu Cup Final

Kenya unblemished run in this year’s Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament continued with an impressive 49-29 win over Sri Lanka in the semis on Wednesday.

The Kenyan boys will on Thursday face the hosts Bangladesh in the final scheduled for 5.00PM Kenyan time at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the final after they defeated Iraq by 55-36 in the second semifinal. Like Kenya, they’re undefeated so far.

All-rounder Victor Onyango Obiero emerged man of the match getting a reward of 10000 Bangladesh Taka (Sh13,298.06).

Kenya will be on a revenge mission in today’s final as Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the last edition of the tournament after they defeated Kenya by 34-28 points last year.

The Kenyan team is also using this year’s tournament to prepare for the World Cup in December 2022 in Dubai, a competition in which they also finished second last year.

