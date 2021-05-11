KAA Yet To Hire Managing Director 2 Years Since Recruitment Process Started

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is yet to hire a substantive managing director since it advertised a vacancy in 2019.

In a new advertisement on Tuesday, KAA called for applications to be made between new May 11, 2021 and May 21, 2021.

The position fell vacant following the resignation of the then MD Johnny Andersen on August 30, over “personal reasons”.

Since then, Finance General Manager Alex Gitari has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

The successful candidate will be handed a three-year contract, renewable once.

Kenya Airports Authority is the owner and operator of nine civilian airports and airstrips in Kenya. Kenya Airports Authority was established by an act of Parliament in 1992.

However, the government has been mooting a nationalisation plan for Kenya Airways (KQ), that would see the operations of KQ and KAA merged in a joint Venture through the National Management Aviation Bill, 2020.

In the nationalisation plan, KQ will merge with KAA under a new company, the Kenya Aviation Corporation Board.

If enacted, the bill will pave way for buyout of minority shareholders at a premium and converting shares held by banks into Treasury bonds.

Currently, the government holds a 48.9 per cent stake while 7.8 per cent is held by Air France-KLM. Minority shareholders hold 2.8 per cent of the shares currently valued at Ksh397 million. Local lenders own a stake of 38.1 per cent which they acquired in 2017 after the carrier was unable to service its loans of Ksh16.9 billion.

Andersen resigned at the wake of the plan, alongside former KQ CEO Sebastian Mikosz.

