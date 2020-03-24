KAA Responds To Reports Of 6 Million Face Masks Belonging To Germany Army Stolen At JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has denied reports that at least six million Covid-19 face masks belonging to Germany Army were stolen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Authority says after investigation, it found that there was no cargo of that nature that has passed through JKIA for the past two weeks.

“Our investigation has concluded that there was no cargo of this nature that has passed through JKIA for the last two weeks and no missing cargo has been reported to the authorities,” said KAA in a statement.

PRESS STATEMENT: Jambo! Following media reports that a German army shipment of 6 million masks meant for protection against COVID-19 virus vanished at JKIA last week, KAA has conducted an investigation into the matter. 1/3 — Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) March 24, 2020

According to media reports, the defence ministry in Berlin confirmed the disappearance on Tuesday.

News Weekly Der Spiegel reported that the consignment disappeared towards the end of last week.

According to a German spokesperson, it was not clear why the masks that meet the FFP2 standard for protection against particles and aerosols, were transiting via Kenya.

The shipment was due to arrive in Germany on March 20. The army is helping the health practitioners fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Germany reported 5,000 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to a staggering 27,436.

According to Spiegel, the loss is “more than irritating” as the army struggles with equipment shortages and breakdowns.

But according to the spokesperson, the country will not suffer financial loss as payment was due on delivery.

