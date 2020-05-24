K24 TV Journalist Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

George Kori, a K24 TV journalist based in Molo, Nakuru County, is dead.

The body of the Mediamax employee was discovered dangling from a tree near his family’s Gatura home in Elburgon on Sunday, May 24.

Reports from colleagues indicate that Kori was reported missing on Tuesday, May 19.

The 34-year-old, the sources intimated, left his phone in his parents’ house and took a stroll to the farm but never returned home.

“Actually, his mother had gone to report of his missing son when she heard that a body of a middle-aged man had been found somewhere. She accompanied the police only to find it was her missing son,” said a colleague.

The journalist, who is suspected to have taken his own life, is said to have been battling depression. He had reportedly turned to alcohol to deal with his problems.

“Kori was suffering from depression and was on medication,” said a relative.

This affected his work as colleagues revealed today that he had not submitted any story over the last month.

Kori’s mother Nancy Njeri described her firstborn son as obedient, polite and disciplined.

According to her, Kori was an introvert who never shared his problems with anyone.

She said her son had indicated his intention to move out of the family home to find his own place.

“I have never quarrelled with him, he was a reserved person who never shared his problems with anyone. We last talked on Tuesday and he looked jovial, it was hard to know whether he had any problems being an introvert,” she added.

Kori’s body was moved to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital Mortuary as police launch investigations to unravel the mystery behind his death.

The latest comes at a time Mediamax is facing a major financial crisis attributed to adverse effects of the novel Coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Mediamax recently announced a plan to lay off some of its staff over dwindling fortunes.

In a letter to the county labour office on May, 21, Mediamax acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said that the company will abolish some positions as part of its cost optimization measures in the wake of its new business realities.

In April this year, Mediamax management announced up to 50 per cent pay cuts. The staff protested the move and sued the media house. The case is ongoing.

Already two senior members of staff have resigned in the struggle, including Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo and Head of Commercial Caroline Mwangi.

In September 2019, Mediamax fired at least 160 employees, including top K24 and People Daily editors in another cost-cutting move.

