K24 TV Anchors, Reporters Sacked As Media House Unveils New Team

K24TV anchors and reporters have been dealt a blow after they were shown the door to create room for a new team that has been unveiled today.

This writer understands that the Mediamax owned TV station fired over 90 per cent of its editorial team after opposing up to 50 per cent pay cut that had been announced by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ken Ngaruiya.

A source familiar with the developments intimated that only two members of staff working at the production department were spared in the mass layoff. The two are said to have consented to the huge pay cut.

The Human Resource Department had on Sunday sent a text message to the affected staff notifying them of the redundancies.

“Hi. This is Robert from HR. I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy.

“I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22, at 8:55 a.m. to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” the message reads.

Some of the notable faces affected by the mass sacking include Sam Njoroge, Rose Gakuo, Fred Indimuli (K24 poached him from Citizen TV in 2018), Eric Njoka, Karen Karimi, Isabella Kituri, Nancy Onyancha, Caren Kibett, Shon Osimbo, Sara Adams, Joy Kariuki, Joab Mwaura and Tony Khwalanda.

Some of the affected employees took to social media to announce their exit from the media house.

Mercy Milanoi said, “It has been an amazing journey K24TV Thank you all for your support . You all have made the last 5 years absolutely amazing. Thank you for giving me a chance to tell your stories. On to the next. Tafadhali msisahau to subscribe to my YouTube channel.”

“On to the next assignment. K24 TV, it has been seven years of greatness,” said Onyancha.

The layoffs had been anticipated and largely contributed to the early exit of anchor Betty Kyallo.

A majority of journalists in K24 TV’s new dream team were poached from Switch TV. They are Diana Rose, Giverson Maina, Daniel Kituu, Abuller Ahmed and Nicholas Nduati.

Mediamax, the holding company for K24 and Kameme TV stations, People Daily, Milele FM and several vernacular radio stations, recently shelved plans to outsource content from KTN News and decided to build a new editorial team in a bid to enhance K24 TV’s news delivery.

