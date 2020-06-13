K24 TV To Bring In New Team As Deal With KTN Hits Dead End

The expected partnership between K24 and KTN News has hit a dead end after the K24 TV management decided to boost its newsgathering and delivery competencies.

Earlier reports indicated that that the station was considering a deal that would see it source for News content from KTN News; and although discussions between the two companies were ongoing, no conclusion was reached.

K24 will put in place Editors, producers, camera teams, directors to steer the company towards this new direction. The company already started sourcing for and introducing new content since June 1st in a bid to remain competitive.

Mediamax, the group company that owns K24, is also considering venturing into investments in radio, already targeting the Luo and Kamba audience as well as boosting its print and digital platforms.

K24 has been in the headlines for the past few months as the company got into a tussle with some employees regarding pay cuts effected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The recent restructuring process will allow the company optimize operating costs, a factor that should lure its shareholders to invest.

Some staff members who had been left behind and were still pursuing the court process have since consented and requested to be declared redundant.

“With no orders on costs and with further orders that the contract of service between parties is preserved with no pay cuts but affected staff may go on redundancy along with prevailing contracts,” High court judge Byram Ongaya said in his ruling on June 11th

K24 has been considered among the top tier stations in terms of viewership. A poll to determine National viewership rating conducted by GEOpoll in February put the TV station at No. 5 after Citizen TV, KTN, KTN News and NTV.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu