Late Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s Widows Want Alleged Lover To Pay Sh10 Million If Burial Is Delayed

The widows of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga want an alleged lover of the latter to deposit Sh10 million should his burial be delayed after November 28.

Agnes Wangui Wambiri moved to court on Wednesday stopping the burial of the legislator. She is fighting for the recognition of her two children who she allegedly sired with the MP.

Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga, through lawyer Patrick Lutta, want Wangui to pay the aforementioned monies to cater for mortuary and burial expenses.

They argue that Parliament will only pay for the morgue until November 26 after which they will be forced to step in.

The two women have also told the court that Wangui can collect DNA samples from Murunga to confirm paternity.

“In order for justice to be served to all parties, we have no objection to the plaintiff’s medical experts taking samples from the deceased’s body for DNA analysis to determine the alleged children’s paternity,” the widows said.

They added, “The injunction order issued is disruptive as the burial for the deceased has been set for November 28, in Matungu constituency, Kakamega County. That grave injustice will be caused if the injunction is maintained and the burial arrangement scuttled and the DNA return a negative result.”

They also noted that Wangui did not contact them before moving to court.

They also said that most of the deceased’s family and friends have made travel plans between November 27 and 28 and will be greatly inconvenienced should the burial be delayed further.

Murunga died on November 14 due to COVID-19 related complications.

