National Assembly Speaker Throws Out Mohammed Ali’s Motion To Impeach CS James Macharia

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has thrown out Mohammed Ali’s motion to impeach Transport CS James Macharia.

According to Muturi, the motion did not meet the threshold for impeachment hence not admissible.

In the petition, Macharia is accused of overseeing stalled government projects worth Ksh100 billion and being part of the Afya House scandal that saw taxpayers lose Ksh5.2 billion in 2016 when he was the Health CS.

Ali also accuses Macharia of failing to explain the loss of Ksh1.5 billion that was meant for construction of housing projects in Nairobi by Suraya Property Group. The MP links the group to the CS.

The CS is also accused of failing to involve other transport stakeholders in the implementation of the directive to have all cargo from the Port of Mombasa transported through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) affecting many Kenyans who rely on the business of cargo transport.

“This has caused a lot of public suffering in the transport sector which has led to many businesses closing down and loss of over 100,000 jobs,” reads the petition.

“It is very annoying that the Cabinet Secretary continues to ignore stakeholders in the implementation of ministry projects.”

Due to the sensitivity of the matter at hand, Ali had called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to beef up his security.

