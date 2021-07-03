Speaker Justin Muturi Declares Interest in Running for Presidency Come 2022

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has declared interest in running for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking at his rural home of Kanyuambora in Mbeere North, Embu County, the speaker declared his bid but did not mention the party under which he would vie.

Addressing religious leaders, Muturi who was recently crowned spokesperson of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) said he was confident he would succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He asked the religious leaders to pray for him so that he can take over the reins of power in the coming months.

Read:Blow For Muturi As 3 Kikuyu Governors Reject His Coronation As Gema Spokesman

“Being a spokesman is not enough. I also want to be the President,” he said.

A confident Muturi said he will work towards developing the country by ensuring better management of public resources.

“I want to be the President so that I can achieve my vision of transforming Kenya for the betterment of all Kenyans,” added Muturi.

He also disclosed that politicians from the Mt Kenya region had advised him to go for the Deputy Presidency, advise he ignored.

Read Also: National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Announces Plans To Alter Parliament Calender As Covid-19 Numbers Soar

Muturi said: “I am clear about what I want to achieve. This country should be led through discipline and order and I’m the person who can do that. I can’t change Kenya while number two.”

An optimistic Muturi also noted that he is keen on criss-crossing the entire country in search for votes.

“I will go to the whole country to tell Kenyans about my political ambition,” he said, adding that the people are embracing him.

The church leaders present urged politicians from the Mt Kenya East region to back Muturi’s bid.

Read Also: Speaker Justin Muturi Joins Race To Succeed Uhuru As Mount Kenya Kingpin

His coronation as spokesperson was heavily criticized by a faction of leaders from the vote rich Mt Kenya region.

One of the leaders was Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru who noted that his crowning would not give him an upper hand in the region “because the people of Mt Kenya never had cultural kingpins and spokespersons.”

The former Devolution CS also noted that Muturi cannot claim to take over from Uhuru since the latter is yet to vacate his seat and still remains the region’s spokesperson.

“Culturally, we don’t inherit one when they are still alive,” stated the governor.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu