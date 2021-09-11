Speaker Justin Muturi Claims To Have Received Threats Over 2022 Presidential Bid

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has allegedly received threats after declaring his presidential bid.

Speaking on Friday, the speaker told leaders from Mt Kenya East that those who have openly backed his bid have also been intimidated.

He also welcomed an audit into his lifestyle and work as he has nothing to hide.

Throwing a jab at government operatives, Muturi said they should desist from intimidating others.

“All I want to say is, every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie for any political office in this country. Let’s stop the intimidation of our people,” he said.

“You can intimidate some people but you cannot intimidate all these people. This threatening people with opening files and investigations should stop. They can go ahead and write all they want. I stand with the leaders who are being intimidated for supporting me.”

The seasoned politician told the leaders that he will soon declare his party of choice as he formally declared his bid.

“I JB Muturi hereby declare my candidature for the position of the President of the Republic of Kenya come 2022. Very soon I will also declare the party on which I will be running soon. Join me on this journey of bringing back integrity to Kenya,” he stated.

In July, the former MP declared his interest in the country’s top seat after being coronated as Kikuyu spokesperson.

“Being a spokesman is not enough. I also want to be the President,” he said.

A confident Muturi said he will work towards developing the country by ensuring better management of public resources.

“I want to be the President so that I can achieve my vision of transforming Kenya for the betterment of all Kenyans,” added Muturi.

He also disclosed that politicians from the Mt Kenya region had advised him to go for the Deputy Presidency, advise he ignored.

Muturi said: “I am clear about what I want to achieve. This country should be led through discipline and order and I’m the person who can do that. I can’t change Kenya while number two.”

