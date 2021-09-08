Justin Gatlin, Trayvon Bromell, Ferdinand Omanyala Set For Kip Keino Classic

A galaxy of stars are set to grace the second edition of Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour on 18th September at Kasarani Stadium.

The 100M race in particular has attracted some fine athletes over the distance in Justin Gatlin and Trayvon Bromell of USA and Kenya’s rising star Ferdinand Omanyala.

Omanyala is currently the national record holder with a time of 9.86 seconds.

25-year-old Omanyala competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he came just short of reaching the final.

He recently competed at the Brussels Diamond League, his first, finishing fourth in a time of 10.02 seconds.

Gatlin on the other hand needs no introduction, the American is a two-time world champion, while Trayvon is the present world leader in the continental tour.

