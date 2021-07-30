Justices Weldon Korir, Mativo, Wakiaga among High Court Judges Moved in New Transfers

The Judiciary has announced the transfer of High Court judges.

In a list released by the office of Chief Justice Martha Koome, a total of 23 judges have been affected by the transfers which take effect on October 1, 2021.

In the reshuffle, Justice John Mativo of the Commercial Division in Milimani, Nairobi, has been moved to Mombasa.

Similarly, Justice James Wakiaga of the Milimani Law Courts has been moved to Murang’a High Court.

Justice Chacha Mwita has been transferred to Milimani Law Courts Commercial Division from Kajiado.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku will be heading to the Kajiado High Court. She is currently stationed at the Family Division at the Milimani Law Courts.

On the other hand, Justice Weldon Korir whose recommendation to the Court of Appeal by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta recently has been transferred to Kabarnet/Kapenguria High Court from the Constitutional & Human Rights court in Milimani.

Others moved in the new changes include Justices Joseph Sergon (Milimani), Eric Ogola (Mombasa) and Stephen Githinji (Eldoret). The judges have been moved to Kakamega, Eldoret and Malindi respectively.

In the new changes, Kisumu judges have been directed to conduct a tour of the Nyamira High Court.

See the full list of the judges moved below:







The transfers come slightly over a month after Justice Koome reshuffled judges in the Court of Appeal.

The CJ, who was sworn into office in May this year, also posted seven judges who were recently appointed to serve in the court.

“The transfers are done in accordance with the Transfer Policy of the Court of Appeal that spells out clearly how long a judge should serve in one station, among other issues,” the CJ said in a statement.

