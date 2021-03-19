JusticeforVelvine: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Kahawa West To Remain In Custody For 10 Days

Man accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in Kahawa West on February 23 will remain in custody for a period of 10 days, DCI has said.

This was after detectives based at Kiamumbi sought orders to hold the suspect, Joseph Kinyua Murimi.

Kiambu chief magistrate Patriciah Gichohi granted the orders on Friday.

According to the DCI, Murimi had allegedly met Velvine Nungari two days before their date on February 23.

On the material day, he had picked up Nungari at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West for drinks and later to Kijito along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room.

CCTV footage showed them picking their room key at 9 pm at the reception area and Murimi leaving an hour and a half later (10.30 pm).

“Allegedly, Kinyua had told the barman that he had left Velvine in the unlocked room to rest as she was exhausted, and that he (Kinyua) couldn’t spend the night out since he was married,” DCI said.

He had taken with him Nungari’s mobile phone.

“The following day in the afternoon (Feb 24), Velvine had called a female friend from the hotel requesting her to go along with another person to help her get to hospital.

Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the prime suspect in the suspected Murder of 23-year-old Velvine Nungari Kinyanjui, will remain in police custody for 10 days as detectives piece up the evidence and complete investigations surrounding Velvine's death.

This ruling was made virtually by >>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 19, 2021

“Velvine’s friends took her to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in a cab, before proceeding to report the incident to the police.”

She was treated for a spinal injury for a couple of days.

Acting on the information provided by Nungari’s friends, police stationed at Kiamumbi arrested Murimi and held him for five days.

Thereafter, he was charged with sexual assault and was released on a Sh100,000 bail.

Nungari, an employee at Ruiru’s Destiny Park, would on March 9 pass on.

“A pathologist who conducted her autopsy on March 11, made a report of her having developed compression fractures on her vertebral column, before succumbing to collapse of the lungs.

“However, Dr Kimani (the pathologist) said he had collected more samples to run histological and toxicology tests, which would take some time before getting the results,” DCI continued.

Following her death, sleuths based at Kiamumbi took over the case and rearrested the suspect.

“Seeking custodial orders, the detectives were allowed 6 days to hold the suspect, to allow fresh interrogations and compile a Murder file.

“Having unearthed new information pertinent to the case over the period, the detectives were today granted the extended time before presenting the suspect to plead to the Murder charges.”

The case, DCI said, has from this afternoon been taken over by the Homicide branch.

#JusticeforVelvine has been trending from Thursday through Friday after her friend, Brenda John, came forward with the story.

Kenyans from different walks of life have called for justice for the young woman.

