Justice Sankale Accused of Threatening Witnesses in Cohen Murder Case

Justice Sankale ole Kantai is in trouble after his former driver revealed to a court that he had made attempts at threatening witnesses in the Tob Cohen murder probe.

Former police driver Jackson Masista claimed the judge had through proxies; brother James Sapuro and lawyer Peter Wanyama, tried to silence State witnesses.

Masista was Sankale’s personal driver between 2015 and October 2018 before his retirement.

Sankale who is involved in the matter over his links with Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu, is apparently a man of dubious morals who has a thing for married women, the court heard.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, Masista said that Wanyama and Sapuro attempted to blackmail him and others into not giving information to the DCI about the heinous murder of the late former Philips CEO.

“That in the recent past I have been receiving incessant calls from the advocate representing Justice Sankale ole Kantai, one Peter Wanyama via mobile number 0721884689 warning me against giving any information to DCI on any matter touching on Sankale and or making any disclosures to anybody on matters touching on the judge,” swore Masista.

Wanyama sent him messages through WhatsApp with an unknown number 0701951952, telling him not to communicate with him because their lines were being tapped by curious individuals, likely DCI officers, said the witness.

The judge’s former driver also alleges that he has been compelled to change his phone number due to the constant calls he has been receiving from Wanyama and Kantai’s brother in recent months.

Masista also revealed in court some of his memorable interactions and exploits with ladies, some of whom are married, involving Sankale.

The witness told the court that he was tasked on several occasions to pick up and drop off several of Sankale’s female acquittances who were not formally introduced to him.

“Though I cannot vividly recall the dates and specific times, I can recall that at some point we spent three nights out with the judge and one of his female acquittances at Amboseli National Park. For the three nights we spent at Amboseli, Sankale was in the warm companion of his girlfriend,” the court heard.

He also recalled driving Sankale and another woman to the Panari Hotel in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County, where they stayed for two nights. That, he claimed, was the standard procedure.

Masista claimed that in a separate occasion, he drove the judge and another woman, unlike the ones he had met before, to a posh sport club or hotel in Kisumu, where they spent the weekend together.

“I verily recall my last experience with the judge and another woman from Migori whom I picked from Queensway Barclays Bank in Nairobi and drove her together with the judge all the way to Migori as they exchanged pleasantries from the back seat,” court papers show.

While the judge and the lady were having fun in her home, he was informed that some youngsters had gathered outside the compound in preparation to attack Sankale for supposedly having an affair with the married woman.

He also claimed that he promptly warned Sankale of the impending danger before getting him out of the compound through a back door.

