Justice Mrima Claims Life in Danger Over “Unfavourable Orders” Against State

High Court Judge Anthony Mrima has claimed that his life is in danger.

The judge on Thursday alleged that he has been threatened by senior state officers for issuing “unfavourable orders” against the State.

“Recently I handled a matter and issued some orders. The orders were directed towards some senior state officers. I was surprised to be approached by an emissary sent by one of the said state officers,” said justice Mrima.

Without disclosing the matter in question, justice Mrima said the message was to cease being personal and to stop giving “unfavourable orders”.

He added that the emissary threatened to deal with him using other methods should he not heed the warning.

“I am not new to such threats and actual acts of violence against me,” he said.

Justice Mrima revealed that after the 2017 elections, he handled a poll petition in which the parties involved approached him with instructions on how to determine the matter.

He made the allegations as he sentenced DCI director George Kinoti to four months behind bars for disobeying court orders requiring him to return firearms belonging to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

The judge ordered Kinoti be jailed at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Kinoti was ordered to surrender to the Prison authorities within seven days. Failure to do so, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is required to arrest him.

