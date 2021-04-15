Justice Marete Njagi Pinned Down Over “Mental” Statement On Disability Card During CJ Position Interview

High Court Judge Justice Marete Njagi was on Thursday put to task to explain a statement on his disability card that insinuated that he is mentally ill, something that would outrightly disqualify him from being the next Chief Justice.

The Judge was tasked by Court of Appeal Judge Mohammed Warsame, who noted that Justice Marete’s card indicated that he had both visual and mental disabilities.

In his defense, Justice Marete said that the statement was put there by mistake, saying that he has only a visual disability.

“I have no mental issues. There was an error on my card and I have never had the time to correct the issue. I highlighted I have visual disability and Diabetes – low blood sugar from time to time,” said Justice Marete.

The judge who is reported to have had issues with drivers assigned to him said that he has not been able to cope with police drivers due to his disability and diabetic condition.

“I’m not able to deal with police drivers. I prefer to have a civilian driver who can help me with my needs. I’ve not had a driver supplied to me by the judiciary,” he added.

Read: Why I Set Free 19-year-old Man Who Defiled A 17-year-old Girl – Justice Chitembwe

Justice Marete was born in 1959 in Tharaka Nithi County and holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi (2007), Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1984) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1985).

He was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1985 and also holds a Diploma in Theology from the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (2004)

He has an aggregate of 35 years experience in the legal profession. He was appointed as a Judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in 2012.

Justice Marete is currently serving at the ELRC in Nyeri, having served previously in Nairobi, Kericho and Eldoret.

He was a lecturer at African Nazarene University in 2012 and a Senior Principal Legal Officer at Teachers Service Commission between 2003 and 2009

He also served as a State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General, rising to the rank of Principal State Counsel between 1985 and 2002.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu