Justice James Rika Recuses Self From Sonko Impeachment Case

Justice James Rika has recused himself from the case detailing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko which he filed challenging his impeachment.

According to our sources, the judge reportedly recused himself following heightened tempers that flared in the court.

Harrison Kinyanjui, the lawyer representing the governor however stated that the judge recused himself without giving any reason.

Media was ideally barred from covering the proceedings of the case hence were not allowed to enter inside the court.

On Tuesday, MCAs were barred from debating the impeachment motion against Governor Sonko until the matter was heard.

In an order issued by Justice Nzioki Makau of the Employment and Labour Relations Court MCAs were barred from debating the impeachment motion against the Governor pending inter parties hearing of his petition set for Thursday, today.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada, who moved the notice of impeachment had said that 86 out of 122 members had appended signatures in support of the motion.

The MCAs want the governor kicked out of the office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

