Justice Daniel Musinga Elected to Replace William Ouko As President of Appellate Court

Justice Daniel Musinga has been elected the President of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Musinga, who is the Judiciary’s Committee on Elections Chairperson, will replace Justice William Ouko who was sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya on Friday.

A Certificate of Election from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seen by this writer, shows that the President-elect will also serve as a representative of the Court of Appeal to the Judicial Service Commission.

The elections were held in Nairobi on Monday, May 24.

Judge Musinga was admitted to the Bar in 1988.

He was appointed as a member of the tribunal to investigate the conduct of suspended high court judges in 2003 and in October the same year, he was formally appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

He was then posted in Nakuru and sat on the bench there until December 2007. He later sat on the bench at the High Court in Kisii between 2008 and 2010.

He appointed Judge Of Appeal On November 8, 2012.

