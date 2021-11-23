in SPORTS

Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Condemned For Calling AFCON ‘Little Tournament In Africa’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for calling Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon a “little tournament in Africa.”

Afcon is the biggest football gathering in the continental.

The next edition is set for January, 2022 in Cameroon.

Klopp was addressing fears of losing two of his top players; Egypt’s Mohammed Salah and Sadio Manè of Senegal to the tournament.

“Klopp calling AFCON, ‘a little tournament in Africa’ doesn’t sit well with me. Sounds disrespectful,” said Kevin Teya, a journalist.

Veteran Cameroonian journalist Njie Enow finds Klopp’s remarks “derogatory.”

“Sarcasm or not, that statement is derogatory.

“That’s Africa’s pinnacle nations event with 24 teams being referred to as “little tournament?”

