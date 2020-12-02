Junior Police Officer Attacks His Boss After Being Confronted For Reporting To Work Drunk

A Junior police officer in Meru County, Stephen Lenairoshi has attacked his boss after being confronted for reporting to work while drunk.

The senior OCS, Patrick Wambugu was rained on with kicks and blows for delegating duties, an incident that has left many furious.

The details of the incident indicate that the boss asked his junior, Lenairoshi to escort the Meru Deputy Commander, Stephen Ogolla to a COVID-19 sensitization event.

Under OB 24/01/12/2020, the OCS reportedly proceeded to summon Lenairoshi so as to instruct him on the procedures to be followed while on duty.

Lenairoshi then showed up intoxicated to an event that the OCS was hosting and upon being questioned on ethics and code of conduct, hell broke loose as he started punching the OCS severally.

Colleagues and people who were at the scene intervened and apprehended him before he was taken to the cells waiting for the next course of action.

