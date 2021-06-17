Junior Officers At Afya House Accused Of Blocking NMS Doctors’ Salaries For Four Months

Several doctors working under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have not been paid for the last four months, it has emerged.

This was revealed through a letter by the Kenya Young Doctors’ Caucus to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

In the letter, the doctors say that their efforts to reactivate their payroll numbers have been blocked by junior officers at Afya House, who demand bribes to process anything.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, these doctors remain unpaid for the fourth month running. And while efforts have been made by individual doctors to hasten the processing of these salaries, reports emerge of an arrogant, entitled, indifferent and recalcitrant junior officers at Afya House who continue to demand for bribes to discharge their duties,” the doctors said.

The doctors say that the rising cases of mental illness among young doctors in the country are as a result of the frustrations caused by the officers.

“This is further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme work pressure and now jeopardy from the government. In the last few days, we’ve lost a young doctor from the very same tribulations,” the letter adds.

They are also demanding a full investigation into the conduct of one Ms Christine Opile, in-charge, IPPD, who allegedly casually handles and insults doctors contrary to the public service regulations.

The condition is said to be so dire that some doctors cannot afford house rent, buy food, sustain family, repay loans or live with basic dignity.

