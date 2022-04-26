Junior Ministry Staffer Earning Sh32,000 in Trouble Over Sh20 Million in Account

A junior finance officer in the Ministry of Environment is in trouble with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over his finances.

Samuel Njoroge Kariuki who has been working at the ministry for four years now, by March 2022, had an account balance of Sh22.5 million.

The finance officer in job group K currently earns a net salary of Sh32,000 per month. He was previously raking in a meagre Sh27,000 as an employee of Save the Children, a UK-based charity.

Following revelations that he has been collecting unexplained millions through his Equity Bank account, the EACC is investigating claims of abuse of office and misappropriation of public monies.

Read: EACC Seeks To Recover Sh3 Million Paid to Former Kisii Ward Manager

Preliminary reports show that the deposits into his bank account are out of proportion to his known sources of income, raising the possibility that the funds were obtained through fraudulent means.

As investigations continue, EACC on Monday secured orders freezing the account for six months.

The watchdog is also looking into the Ifmis (Integrated Financial Management) account of the Ministry of Environment, where early investigations revealed he received Sh70 million in imprests throughout the years that were labeled “purchase of snacks”.

Justice D.O. Ogembo ordered that the matter be mentioned on May 2.

Read Also: All Eyes on DPP As EACC Pushes For Waiguru, Kuria Prosecution

Last week, a cleaning supervisor at the Kenya Prisons Headquarters was found to have swindled the department of Sh257 million in ghost supplies.

Eric Kipkirui Mutai is said to have used his seven companies that were incorporated between 2013 and 2016 to make a fortune.

EACC obtained orders to preserve cars worth Sh32 million and a house valued at Sh17.5 million.

The Nairobi Remand facility was defrauded of Sh61 million in total, with each company earning between Sh3.2 million and Sh24 million.

Read Also: Probe Into Obado Graft Case Started Afresh after County Fire Destroyed Crucial Documents, EACC official Tells Court

Six companies obtained Sh53 million paid by Lang’ata Women Prison, while deliveries that were never fulfilled cost Kamiti Main Prison a whopping Sh46 million.

Six of the companies received Sh27 million from Kamiti medium prison and Sh39 million from Nairobi West prison.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...