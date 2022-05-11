Voters are not Cows – Junet, Sakaja Trade Barbs on Twitter

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed traded barbs on Twitter over the Nairobi gubernatorial campaign.

The two legislators got into a rather heated exchange after Sakaja stated that he does not have a problem with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Sakaja belongs to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The former TNA chairman had earlier noted that Raila is like a father to him and is the only leader who has been to his home for his son’s birthday.

“Raila Amollo Odinga is like a father to me. Of all leaders, Raila Odinga is the only one who has come to my home for my son’s birthday. His role in Kenya’s history cannot be erased. I respect them,” the senator told Radio Citizen on Wednesday.

That’s nice . Raila deserves respect but Azimio and Raila supporters will vote for Polycap Igathe on 9th August 2022 https://t.co/rrKVnfwsJp — JUNET MOHAMED, CBS (@JunetMohamed) May 11, 2022

Responding to Sakaja, Junet noted that indeed the former prime minister is deserving of respect. He did, however, note that Nairobi residents will vote for his (Sakaja) opponent Polycarp Igathe.

Igathe joined the gubernatorial race a few weeks ago under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

“That’s nice. Raila deserves respect but Azimio and Raila supporters will vote for Polycap Igathe on August 9, 2022,” Junet said.

Sakaja then told off his colleague saying that the city electorate will vote for their candidate of choice. They are not “cows”, he said.

Read: UDA’s Johnson Sakaja Picks Absa Boss as Running Mate in Nairobi Governor Race

“They (voters) are not cows bro (sic). The people of Nairobi have the ability to make their own decisions as they have done in the past. Panga Migori,” said the senator.

Junet quickly responded to the aspiring governor suggesting that he was trying to “ride” on Raila’s name during this campaign period.

“I know they are not all cows but as Azimio, we want to resist the politics of conmanship of running on UDA ticket and at the same time want to ride on Baba’s name. Lanes,” he said.

Sakaja is the Kenya Kwanza candidate for Nairobi after Bishop Margaret Wanjiru stepped aside in his favour.

She will instead battle it out with Edwin Sifuna for the senate seat.

Azimio’s Igathe will be deputized by Prof Phillip Kaloki of Wiper Movement.

