Junet Castigates DP Ruto For Proposing Further Amendments To BBI Bill

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has rebuked Deputy President William Ruto for calling for further amendments to the BBI Bill.

Speaking to KTN News, the co-chair of the BBI secretariat said the second in command should have sent in his ideas some two years ago.

“What the DP is proposing is already outdated because we have already passed that stage. We had two years to get views from all Kenyans; where was he? Does he mean that everything has been done behind his back?” he posed.

According to the National Assembly minority whip, the DP should come out clear about leading the “No” campaign.

Junet also disclosed that they have this far collected 4 million signatures.

“We are just finalising on the process before we take the signatures to IEBC for verification,” he added.

Earlier on in the day, the DP flanked by 146 MPs said the referendum should not be reduced to a “Yes/No” contest.

“The referendum question can be included in the general election as the 7th question. We recommend that we have the referendum at the general elections and this will be at no extra cost for the IEBC,” he said.

The team added that the referendum should be held alongside the 2022 general elections to save on cost.

The monies should be used to mitigate Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

“…We care far too much for this country to reduce this matter to a Yes or No contest. We are of the view that the referendum should be held alongside the 2022 General Election…” they said.

