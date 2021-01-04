Junet Blasts “Pollster” Irungu Kang’ata Over Letter To Uhuru On BBI Popularity

National Assembly minority chief whip and BBI secretariat co-chair Junet Mohamed has slammed senate majority whip Irungu Kang’ata over a letter shared in the media about the popularity of the report.

In the letter, the Murang’a senator claimed that the report was unpopular among the people of Central Kenya from where President Uhuru Kenyatta hails.

The senator said that he conducted a poll that showed that two in ten people from the Mt. Kenya region were supporting the report.

“BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya. For every 10 persons I surveyed, six oppose it, two support it and the other two are indifferent … if we do not take urgent measures, I will pin myself permanently in the pillar of the shame of the spectacular defeat,” the letter dated December 30, 2020 and addressed to the president through Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju reads in part.

Read: IEBC Apologizes For Tweet Referring To BBI As Burning Bridges Initiative

Junet wondered when the legislator became a pollster.

“I don’t come from that area (Mount Kenya) so I cannot confirm what (Mr) Kang’ata is saying but this is the gospel according to Kang’ata,” he said.

“He may have his own opinion but I don’t know when Kang’ata became a pollster in this country.”

He added: “The last time I checked, he was Majority Whip in the Senate but today we are seeing Kang’ata who is a pollster and who can go and commission an opinion poll within the Christmas period.”

“As far as we are concerned as BBI secretariat, our process is ongoing, currently with the verification of signatures.”

Read Also: IEBC Agrees To Work With A Ksh93 Million Budget Instead Of Ksh241 Million For BBI Signature Verification

The Suna East MP also noted that the secretariat will share the next cause of action with Kenyans after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) concludes the signature verification exercise that kicked off last week and will take 40 days.

“We are still going through the process as required by law but Kang’ata is entitled to his opinion and, once in a while, to become a pollster,” he said.

The BBI referendum is slated for June 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu