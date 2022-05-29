June Ruto, Nigerian Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Deputy President William Ruto’s firstborn daughter June is celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

June exchanged nuptials with Dr Alexander Ezenagu last year in a star-studded event held in Karen.

June gushed about her marriage saying, “1 year married and half our lives together. Here’s to more adventures.”

She also shared pictures from her dowry and wedding ceremonies.

Speaking to Radio Jambo, DP Ruto said he advised his daughter before she walked down the aisle.

He told her, “… she is not on the same level as that of her husband. She is below him and that is how a home will be successfully built.”

The presidential hopeful revealed that he was disappointed that June married a Nigerian man but hoped that his other daughters will find love with Kenyan men.

”I was kind of disappointed that after educating her, taking her to good schools in Kenya and Australia, she ended up getting married to a Nigerian Man,” said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader.

“To the Kenyan men, I still have girls and I am praying that ‘kina Irungu’ and other Kenyan men can get my other girls. So there is hope for them.”

Speaking at the after-party, the DP said it was hard for him to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to a Nigerian man especially an Igbo man.

“It is not easy as a parent giving away your daughter. It is that much more difficult when you are giving your daughter away to Nigerians,” he said.

He continued, “It is even much more difficult when you are giving your daughter to Igbos.”

Dr Ezenagu is an assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar’s College of Law.

He specializes in international tax law, domestic taxes, tax evasion and commercial aspects of illicit financial flows, trade and investment advisory, and international tax law. Business Associations, Construction and Infrastructure Development Law, Global Economic Law and Governance, Entrepreneurship Law, Global Legal Ethics, and Taxation Law are some of the subjects he teaches.

