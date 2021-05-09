June Ruto Engaged To Nigerian Professor In A Low-key Ceremony

June Ruto, daughter to Deputy President Willian Ruto on Saturday, May 8, 2021 got engaged to the love of his life, Alexander Ezenagu.

Alexander Ezenagu is a Nigerian who works as an assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

According to Nigerian politician and businessman Osita Chidokevent who attended the event at Ruto’s Karen home, the event was “small and simple, and family-focused”.

“His position as Deputy President was relegated as he played the role of a father. Hon. Ruto and his wife (Racheal) were great hosts. I regaled them with Igbo customs, proverbs, and more. They are looking forward to visiting Ani Igbo to eat roasted yam and red oil. They also want to see Umuaro and Umuofia as described by Chinua Achebe. Well, I told them that visiting Obosi and Alex’s village Uli will suffice,” posted Chidokevent on Facebook.

Chidokevent says that he was the chief negotiator for the brideprice, which has already been agreed upon.

“I was the negotiator at the bride price settlement ceremony. We haggled, we negotiated and at the end, we agreed on how many cows would be a fair price for the hands of June,” he added.

It is not yet clear when the wedding will be held, but it might not be far away.

