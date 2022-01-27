Jumia Rider Faces Jail Time Over Sh22,000 Stolen from Employer

Dancan Hardson Bala, a Jumia rider is facing jail time over Sh22,000 he stole from his employer, North Wind Delivery Services located in Kibera.

Mr Bala has until January 28 to pay up the aforementioned funds or face a jail term.

The details of the case date back to October 2020 when Bala was contracted to deliver goods for the said company after purchase by customers. He had already signed a contract earlier in September.

According to the company’s Financial controller, Hendrick Lukati, Bala was given goods worth different amounts to deliver to clients where he was to collect the funds and return them to the employer.

However, he decided to pocket the funds, Sh36,000 instead of depositing to the employer’s accounts and went missing.

For over one year, Bala went into hiding and could not be traced.

His family, later on, reached out to the employer seeking an out-of-court settlement where he reportedly cleared some of the money and has a balance of Sh22,000.

He now has until tomorrow, Friday 28, 2022 to clear the balance or face jail time.

