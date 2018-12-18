Jumia Accused Of Duping KU Student, Delivers Old Junk For A Laptop

Online retailer Jumia is right in the middle of another scamming saga.

Jumia is said to have duped its customer only identified as Zac by delivering an “a dirty old piece of junk camouflaged” as a Lenovo laptop.

According to a source privy to the details, the order was placed on November 29, order number 302429637, and the delivery made on December 1 to an Electrical and Electronics Engineering Kenyatta University student.

Zac received the package at the KU main gate and parted with Sh44,399 courtesy of the Black Friday sale.

Unwrapping the package, he found a “plastic with no battery, hard drive, disk drive or any inside contents.”

“My mistake is that I did not check the inside contents of the package on the spot. But this is understandable since the KU gate is a high traffic area and I felt uncomfortable opening the contents of the box at such place; moreover, I had come to trust Jumia since this wasn’t my first time buying from them and they’d never disappointed,” he told Kahawa Tungu.

He launched complaints with the retailer both online and offline but his woes fell on deaf ears. Facebook and Twitter rants were ignored.

The customer later contacted the returns department which he was duly notified was off duty on weekends. On Monday, he followed up and the package picked up on Tuesday.

“Jumia communicated that same Tuesday that they would asses the package and get back to me within seven working days,” he continued.

On Friday, the retailer contacted Zac informing him that his return was invalid.

“They communicated back by an email last week Friday, informing me that my return was invalid and that they would return me the piece of Junk I’d received and returned to them,” Zac added.

He further complains that the company is weeks later still frustrating him and all efforts to get a laptop worth the money he paid for have proved futile.

“I have walked to their offices and I keep getting references that lead to dead ends. It is hard to understand how that company is structured, it’s like it is designed to frustrate people who follow complaints,” he laments.

On October 23, the retailer was accused by a customer Marvne Elly, of issuing him with an invalid warranty after he bought an LG TV set from them.

“I made an order to purchase a TV set on Jumia platform, and on order I was promised a two year warranty. Last week the TV malfunctioned and on taking it to the LG Service Center, I was informed the warranty was not valid in Kenya. This also means the TV was not meant for use in Kenya,” said Elly.

