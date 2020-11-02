Juliani Threatens To Sue Jubilee Party For Using “Utawala” Song In BBI Promotional Video

Artiste Julius Owino alias Juliani has threatened to take legal action against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, Jubilee, for using his song “Utawala” without his consent.

In a demand letter shared on his Twitter page, the artiste through his lawyers said the party shared a BBI promotional video on their timeline with the song as the soundtrack.

The video was shared on Saturday at 1.56 pm with the caption: “Did you know that the #BBIReport proposes the establishment of Office of Ombudsman of the Judiciary which shall play an important oversight role & receive complaints from members of the public against judicial officers?”

Following the use of his song, Juliani says that an impression has been created that he is partisan and endorses the party’s political views.

This he says, will create a negative impact on his image and affect his future earnings.

As a result, the entertainer wants the party to pull down the video with immediate effect and admit liability for infringement of intellectual property rights in writing within 72 hours.

Should the party ignore the letter, Juliani has threatened to “institute mandatory legal proceedings”.

