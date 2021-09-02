Juliani Allegedly Receives Threats For Sharing Photos with Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga

Singer Julius Owino famously known by his stage name Juliani has reportedly been threatened over links with former Machakos first lady Lillian Nganga.

In a post by activist Boniface Mwangi, Juliani has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station after he received a call from a number asking him to stop posting pictures with Lilian Nganga failure of which he would be killed.

“My very good friend Juliani was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted him using 0773912088. He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend Lilian Nganga and if he continues, they will kill him. He has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station,” Mwangi wrote.

My very good friend @JulianiKenya was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted using 0773912088. He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend @LillyanneNganga, and if he continues, they will kill him. He has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station. pic.twitter.com/9TTQ4aW9Qu — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) September 2, 2021

In videos shared on Boniface Mwangi’s Instagram stories, Mwangi alludes that the two are dating adding that his friend, Juliani should not be threatened for making choices with a consenting adult.

“Someone has threatened Juliani for being in love. He also texted the threats.”

In another video, the two are spotted in what looks like a nightclub.

Last month, Lillian confirmed separation from Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua after years of dating.

Despite Nganga hinting that she was the one who called it quits, Mutua insisted that the two had “amicably disengaged.”

“We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects,” said Mutua.

Mutua added, “She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important.”

Nganga was however recently spotted at Mutua’s birthday party, two weeks ago that was held at a high-end hotel.

