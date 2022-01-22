Juliani Opens Up on Growth, Lilian Ng’ang’a Making the First Move

Kenyan rapper Juliani has opened up about his life, shedding more light into his relationships, growth as a person and threats made on his life last year.

The rapper is known for having dated actress Brenda Wairimu for a while before things went haywire. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, only giving snippets into what could have happened occasionally through social media.

Speaking to the Nation, Juliani said that he met the Selina actress earlier on during his career. He said he met Wairimu physically in USIU after they had met online. According to the rapper, they started talking and he did not have to convince the TV siren into a relationship with him.

Read also: Read: Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua Admits To Missing Ex-Wife Lilian Ng’ang’a

“How can you convince someone who is ready? She loves Eminem and also liked how I rapped. I went to South Africa for a tour for a month and then when I came back, we hanged out and the rest happened.” Juliani said.

He added that they had plans to get married, but life happened.

“We have a beautiful baby together.” He said.

As for the reason for their break-up, the Exponential Potential hit-maker said he was a good person, but not a godly person.

“Relationships should be nurtured not for selfish reasons. The other person should not feel like they owe you to be in the relationship” he said.

Read: Mutua Tried to Woo me Back with a White Wedding, New Land Cruiser after Split – Lillian

Juliani described their break-up as one of the most beautiful things, saying it allowed him to reflect and discover himself, so he could see Wairimu as a human being and not just his baby mama or ex-girlfriend. He added that they enjoy a cordial relationship while co-parenting, although there were hurdles initially.

As for former Machakos First Lady, Juliani said they met when he was deeply meditating and on a path toward celibacy. He said they met at their mutual friend, Boniface Mwangi’s event where he showed her some of his projects. Juliani denies that he had any agenda involving the former first lady, and that the friendship blossomed on its own.

He says Ng’ang’a took his phone number during the event as she was interested in his projects.

“She sent me a message on my birthday and we started having random conversations. I think she was attracted to my conversation on philosophy and she wanted to find out more. However, we hardly met thereafter.”

Read: Juliani Allegedly Receives Threats For Sharing Photos with Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga

Juliani says Ng’ang’a eventually shared her situation regarding Machakos governor Alfred Mutua with him in June, and the decision she had arrived at. He says he was just there to help her with whatever she needed.

The rapper says he is unfazed by rumours on social media, adding that as a God-fearing man, his life is merely falling into place according to God’s plans.

He describes Ng’ang’a as a curious, funny lady who shares in his love for philosophy.

“The more you spend time with somebody, the more you realise you want to spend more time with them. She is a good human being and funny in her own way. These are the things that make me want to be close to her.” Juliani said.

Asked about the alleged threats on his life, Juliani said he does not know if they are still there, but says at the time he used to get strange phone calls, text messages and was on occasion trailed by different cars.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...